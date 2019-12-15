PERRY, Marvin J.

PERRY - Marvin J. Of Amherst, entered into rest on December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 51 years to Pat (nee Acerbis) Perry; father of Marvin (Janet) Schneider Jr., Holly (David) Dytchkowskyj, Deana Bielecki, Kathleen (John) Stockman, and William (Kristine) Perry; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Anna, Kelly, Danielle, Shannon, Kristin, Mary, Melissa, Joshua, Jessica, Justin, Kim, Deanna, Stephanie, Jonathan, Michael and the late Amanda; adored great -grandfather of many; loving son of the late William and Helen Perry; predeceased by three siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Marvin retired from his business Able Roofing and Masonry. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at lombardofuneralhome.com