PEARSON, Alice J. (Adams)

PEARSON - Alice J. (nee Adams)

Of Orchard Park, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roger J. Pearson; mother of Barbara A. (Steven) Hinds and the late Brian D. Pearson; sister of Kenneth Adams. The family will gather Wednesday, December 18, at 12 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services from the funeral home at 1 PM. Friends invited. Memorials made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or to Doctors Without Borders. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com