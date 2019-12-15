PEACOCK, Donald L.

PEACOCK - Donald L. November 27, 2019, at age 88, beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Golombek) Peacock; devoted father Rick (Nancy) and Diane (Ray) Pawlowski; loving grandfather of Jonathan (Pam) Pawlowski, Hilary (Bill) Pundt and Matthew Pawlowski; great-grandfather of Riley, Vanessa and Mallory; dear brother of Phyllis Niedbalski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday from 9-10 AM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 10 AM. Friends invited. Donations may be made to Buffalo City Mission, 100 East Tupper St, Buffalo, NY 14203.

