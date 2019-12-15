PASIER, Conchita "Connie" (Ortiz)

Of Buffalo, NY, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Pasier; loving mother of Glenn (late Mary Beth), Lynne (Steve) Lowery, Mark (Jeanette), Marie (Thomas) Mancini, Paul, and John (Laura) Pasier; cherished grandma of nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Ignatius and Josephine Ortiz; dearest sister of Amelia (late Randy) Ingersoll, David (Mary) Ortiz, Eva (Robert) Scahill, Esther (Harry) Varisco, Robert (late Alicia) Ortiz, and the late Sr. Olivia, Alfred (Joan) (late Dorothy), and Leo Ortiz; also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 3-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where prayers will be said on Tuesday morning at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mrs. Pasier was a member of the Ladies Auxillary American Legion Matthew Glab Post #1477. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in Connie's name. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com