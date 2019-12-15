Pair in Jeep stalks, robs woman out visiting her mother

A woman en route to visit her mother early Sunday was robbed by two people in a gold Jeep who had been following her vehicle for several blocks, Niagara Falls Police reported.

The victim, a 28-year-old 80th Street resident, told officers that when she pulled into a parking spot at the Wrobel Towers housing complex, 800 Niagara Ave., at about 2:45 a.m., the Jeep parked beside her. A woman stepped out of the Jeep, opened her car door and ordered the victim to exit her vehicle, she said.

Police were told that when the victim refused, the woman punched her in the face and summoned a man from the Jeep who was wearing a mask.

The man ordered the victim to get out of her car, then slid into the passenger seat and rifled through her belongings. After taking a cellphone, a debit card, $400 in cash and $5 in change, he returned to the Jeep and drove away. In all, the victim’s loss amounted to $906, police said.