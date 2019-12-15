O'ROURKE, John D. "Jack"

December 13, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of 55 years to Marilyn (nee Davignon) O'Rourke; loving father of Kelly (Tim) Holt, John II (Ann), Timothy (Lisa) O'Rourke, Sally (Raymond) Miranda and Christopher (Lori) O'Rourke; cherished grandfather of Sally, Megan, John III, Molly, Abby, McKenna, Raymond, Lily, Kaia, Maggie, Cailinn, Luke, Timothy Jr., Shea, Jack, Nicholas, Maxwell and Benjamin. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 57 Center Avenue, North Tonawanda at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Jack was a member of the North Tonawanda Fire Department for 32 years, Deerwood Golf Course for 13 years, past President of Local Firefighters Union # 1333, member of American Legion post 1322, Ancient Order of Hibernians and a member of Third Warders Social Club in NT. Family wishes to thank the Fresenius Kidney Care and Kenmore Mercy Hospice. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com