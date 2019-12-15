ORLOWSKI, John W. "Jack"

December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Elfrida "Fritz" (nee Russell) Orlowski; loving father of Eric (Janice) Orlowski, Joseph (Elaine Borsuk) Doino, Ann-Marie (Al) Dirschberger, and John A. (Miranda) Orlowski; proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren; great-grandfather of three great-grandchildren; brother of Norman (Carol) and James (Jackie) Orlowski; son of the late John A. and Angeline Orlowski; also survived by nephews. Family and friends may call on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3-7 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John to the VA WNY Healthcare System (Veterans' Hospital), 3495 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215, Willow Lodge (9th Floor unit), where he volunteered along with his faithful therapy dogs, Abby and Trudy, or to Hospice Buffalo. John was an accountant. He eventually retired from the job he loved the most, CFO at the Buffalo Medical Group.