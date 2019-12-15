Olivia Brown paces St. Bonaventure women's basketball to win against Oakland

Freshman Olivia Brown, from East Grand Rapids, Mich., scored a career-high 24 points to lead the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team over Oakland (Mich.) University, 80-66, on Sunday at the Reilly Center.

Brown’s total was the most by a Bona player this season and Brown’s second 20-plus performance of the year. Brown made 9 of her 10 shots, including six 3-pointers in seven attempts.

Also in double figures for the Bonnies were Asianae Johnson (15), Deja Francis (15) and Dajah Logan (13).

The Bonnies (2-8) never trailed and led, 47-21, at the half. Bona led by as many as 34 points at the 3:54 mark of the third quarter. Oakland (4-5) managed to cut the margin to 14 in the fourth quarter.

Bona finished shooting 54.5 percent on 30 of 55.

Kahlaijah Dean led the Golden Grizzlies with 19 points, and Kayla Luchenbach added 18.

“I was really happy with how we started the game and really kind of put it out of reach in the first half,” said Bona coach Jesse Fleming. “We needed this one badly, and we had some people step up. We’re just thrilled to get this one heading down to Florida.”

As for Brown’s performance, Fleming said: “Olivia is our hardest worker, and I’m thrilled for her success. She’s going to be a really good player for a long time in this league, and I’m lucky she’s wearing the Brown and White.”

The Bonnies are back in action Friday against Wright State in Orlando as part of the UCF Holiday Tournament.