OHARA, Roberta A. (Stott)

OHARA - Roberta A. (nee Stott)

December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene "Gene" OHara Sr.; loving mother of Barbara (Al) Browning, Eugene F. (Sue) OHara Jr., Peter (Patricia), Ronald (Esther), James (Barbara), and Timothy (Johanna) OHara; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday 4-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where Funeral Services will be held from Grace Lutheran Church, 174 Cazenovia St., Buffalo, NY 14210, Wednesday 11 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.