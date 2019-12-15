NOWICKI, James E.

NOWICKI - James E. December 6, 2019, of Grand Island. Brother of Catherine (Robert) Shivinsky, John Nowicki and Judith (the late Michael) Martineck; also survived by nieces and nephews; son of the late Frank and Kay Nowicki. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 20, at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA. Arrangements by Kaiser Funeral Home. Online condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.