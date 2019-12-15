NOWAK, S Pauline

NOWAK - S Pauline December 13, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Sophie Nowak; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Sunday from 2-6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10:30 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church, Union Rd. at Como Park Blvd. Please assemble at church.