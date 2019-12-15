Tennessee prepares for Titan-sized battle with Texans

This week's games offer some good examples of how quickly things can change in the National Football League.

Consider the participants in the last four Super Bowls. Aside from New England, five teams are either on the bubble this season or already have been eliminated. The Los Angeles Rams (2019) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018) are on the edge of being eliminated. The Atlanta Falcons (2016) and Denver Broncos (2015) are out of it.

Even the almighty Patriots are starting to look mortal. New England needs one more win to clinch a playoff bid, but the Patriots may have to play a first-round game for the first time since 2009 when they lost at home to Baltimore. New England has earned a first-round bye in each of the last nine seasons and only lost once in the divisional round, to Rex Ryan's Jets in 2010.

Four postseason contenders -- Kansas City, Houston, Minnesota and Tennessee -- have not been to the Super Bowl in this century. Houston has never gone. Kansas City's last appearance was in Super Bowl IV after the 1969 season. The Chiefs already have clinched the AFC West and are trying to bump New England from the No. 2 seed and gain one of the two first-round byes in the AFC. The other three face important Week 15 games.

Houston and Tennessee face off Sunday in Nashville with first place in the AFC South on the line. Minnesota, one game behind Green Bay in the NFC North, must beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., or face the prospect of its playoff hopes ending with a loss to the Packers in Minneapolis on Dec. 23. The Packers won the first meeting with the Vikings and could clinch the division with a win next week. Green Bay takes on Chicago in the 197th meeting in a rivalry that goes back to 1921 when the Bears were known as the Staleys.

A capsule look at the remaining Week 15 games:

Game of the week

Texans (8-5) at Titans (8-5)

Kickoff: CBS, 1 p.m.

The line: Titans (-3).

Record ATS: Texans 6-7; Titans 8-5.

Over/under: 50.

Times over/under: Texans 5/8; Titans 7/6.

The scoop: Winner takes sole possession of first place in AFC South, but teams will meet again in two weeks in Houston. Momentum on the side of Titans, who have won six of last seven. Remember when Tennessee had trouble scoring? Titans now averaging 24.5 points per game after scoring at a 16.3 pace through first six. Improvement coincides with Ryan Tannehill becoming the starting quarterback.

Outlook: Texans were stung at home by Broncos last week. Could prove to be costly loss. Houston is 3-3 on road so far. Tennessee on roll, playing at home. Titans, 24-16.

Top attractions

Bills (9-4) at Steelers (8-5)

TV: NBC, 8:20 p.m.

The line: Pick'em.

Record ATS: Bills 8-5; Steelers 8-5.

Over/under: 36 1/2.

Times over/under: Bills 3/10; Steelers 4/9.

The scoop: Bills' playoff chances will come down to beating the Jets in Week 17 or having the Steelers lose on the road against Ravens team that may have nothing left to gain.

Outlook: Buffalo offense had no answers to Ravens' blitzing tactics last week and Josh Allen was jittery in pocket, bailed out too soon, then missed passes. If this happens again: Steelers, 17-3.

Seahawks (10-3) at Panthers (5-8)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Seahawks (-6).

Record ATS: Seahawks 7-6; Panthers 6-7.

Over/under: 48.

Times over/under: Seahawks 8/5; Panthers 9/4.

The scoop: It's the last road game for Seahawks, whose playoff seeding may be determined by outcome of Week 17 finale against 49ers. MVP candidate Russell Wilson was not bad last week, but for first time this season was unable to light a fire under Seattle offense. ... Panthers have lost last five with Kyle Allen at QB after his hot start. ... Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey has 1,946 scrimmage yards (1,220 rushing). Total is more than 300 ahead of next on the list.

Outlook: Last of five trips East for Seahawks, who are 4-0 on cross-country tours so far. Travel doesn't seem to bother Seattle. Neither should facing the Panthers. Seahawks, 24-13.

Bears (7-6) at Packers (10-3)

Kickoff: FOX, 1 p.m.

The line: Packers (-4).

Record ATS: Bears 5-8; Packers 7-6.

Over/under: 40 1/2.

Times over/under: Bears 4/9; Packers 7/5/1.

The scoop: Mitchell Trubisky of Bears has passed for three or more touchdowns in last three games. ... Packers turned in one of their blah performances against Washington last week, but big game from RB Aaron Jones saved them. Despite record, Packers rank in bottom half of league in offense and defense.

Outlook: One of NFL's top rivalries, but it's more important factor in NFC North race between Green Bay and Minnesota. Bears and their fans would love to see Packers' hopes for division title damaged, but this one's at Lambeau. Packers, 20-13.

Eagles (6-7) at Redskins (3-10)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Eagles (-4 1/2).

Record ATS: Eagles 5-8; Redskins 6-7.

Over/under: 40.

Times over/under: Eagles 6/7; Redskins 5/8.

The scoop: Eagles have been crying all season about their injuries, but losing at home to Lions and on road to Dolphins were inexcusable for a playoff contender. Eagles almost out of WRs, rely heavily on receiving of TEs Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and rookie RB Miles Sanders.

Outlook: Eagles are only 2-4 on road but Redskins' first home win after four losses didn't happen until Lions came to town two weeks ago. Philadelphia needs it badly. Eagles over league's worst offense, 27-10.

Rams (8-5) at Cowboys (6-7)

Kickoff: FOX, 4:25 p.m.

The line: Rams (-1).

Record ATS: Rams 8-5; Cowboys 7-6.

Over/under: 48 1/2.

Times over/under: Rams 5/8; Cowboys 8/5.

The scoop: With elimination from playoff contention staring them in the face, Rams and Jared Goff have gotten out of their offensive funk. Now they face a Cowboys team that has lost three straight and has to win NFC East or not make the postseason.

Outlook: Whole nation, it seems, is in a panic over plight of Cowboys. Lot of hand-wringing and everybody wants to fire coach Jason Garrett. It will be a huge relief when Cowboys win, 30-27.

Falcons (4-9) at 49ers (11-2)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: 49ers (-11).

Record ATS: Falcons 8-5; 49ers 6-7.

Over/under: 46 1/2.

Times over/under: Falcons 6/7; 49ers 6/7.

The scoop: Atlanta has become NFC's most unpredictable team with win over Eagles, win at New Orleans when Saints scored no TDs and dominating sweep of Panthers. Matt Ryan of Falcons has passed for three touchdowns in each of last two games. ... Niners' second-ranked defense was shredded at Saints last week but excellent game by Jimmy Garoppolo (four TDs, 131.7 rating) and great play by TE George Kittle to set up winning field goal saved the day.

Outlook: It would be a real shocker if Falcons went to Santa Clara and beat a San Francisco team that needs the win. Niners, 30-21.

Vikings (9-4) at Chargers (5-8)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Vikings (-2 1/2).

Record ATS: Vikings 6-6-1; Chargers 4-9.

Over/under: 45.

Times over/under: Vikings 7/6; Chargers 4/9.

The scoop: Two of the Chargers' wins were against NFC North teams, Detroit and Chicago. ... Danielle Hunter of Vikings has 12.5 sacks. Joey Bosa of Chargers has 10.5. ... Despite disappointing record, Chargers rank third in AFC in defense behind Patriots and Bills. ... L.A.'s Austin Ekeler ranks eighth in league in scrimmage yards with 1,311, including 830 receiving from RB position. ... Kirk Cousins of Vikings has completed 80 percent or better of his passes in five games this season. He was 24 for 30 against Lions last week.

Outlook: This would have been a late-season match of two contending teams had the Bolts not underachieved again. Rout of dead Jaguars team last week ended Chargers' three-game losing streak. Don't think erratic Chargers win two in a row, especially against a determined opponent. Vikings, 24-16.

Best of the rest

Patriots (10-3) at Bengals (1-12)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Patriots (-9).

Record ATS: Patriots 7-6; Bengals 6-7.

Over/under: 40 1/2.

Times over/under: Patriots 7/6; Bengals 4/9.

The scoop: Although they are averaging only 15.2 ppg, Bengals have been competitive last four games, with win over Jets. Seven Cincy losses were by eight points or less despite being under-manned. ... Tom Brady passed for only 169 yards last week. His season low is 150 against Bills in Week Four, 11th time he has passed for fewer than 200 yards against Buffalo. Some of those games, Brady did not play full time.

Outlook: Despite sad-sack record, Bengals are playing with pride and see chance to hit the Patriots when they seem to be on the decline. Bill Belichick and his team trying not to be distracted by latest alleged cheating scandal. Patriots, 28-20.

Buccaneers (6-7) at Lions (3-9-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Bucs (-3).

Record ATS: Bucs 4-8-1; Lions 4-8-1.

Over/under: 47.

Times over/under: Bucs 11/2; Lions 7/5/1.

The scoop: If you like offense, Tampa Bay is the team for you. Bucs are averaging 29.1 points per game, but giving up 29.3. Jameis Winston has 26 TD passes, but 23 INTs. Chris Godwin (81 catches, 1,212 yards, 15.0 avg., 9 TDs) is best WR nobody talks about.

Outlook: When No. 3 offense in NFL faces fourth-worst offense, Buccaneers win, 35-20.

Broncos (5-8) at Chiefs (9-4)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Chiefs (-10)

Record ATS: Broncos 8-5; Chiefs 7-6.

Over/under: 45 1/2.

Times over/under: Broncos 5/8; Chiefs 6/7.

The scoop: Was the unveiling of rookie QB Drew Lock all it took to revive Denver? Broncos defeated Chargers and Texans since 20-3 loss at New Era Field after strong-arm passer from Missouri came off injured reserve and was made the starter.

Outlook: They're giddy in K.C. with AFC West clinched and Patriots slayed, finally. Enough reason to believe Broncos will scare old rival. East Coast fans don't realize the hatred that exists in this rivalry going back to 1960s, when Chiefs bullied Mountain Men and the Broncos won for years when John Elway tormented Arrowheads. Chiefs, 33-30.

Browns (6-7) at Cardinals (3-9-1)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Browns (-2).

Record ATS: Browns 6-7; Cardinals 7-6.

Over/under: 48.

Times over/under: Browns 4/9; Cardinals 6/7.

The scoop: Last two Heisman winners and former Oklahoma QBs clash in Glendale. Who's better? Baker Mayfield of Browns (15 TDs, 16 INTs, 77.6 rating) or Kyler Murray of Cards (16-9, 86.9)? ... Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald needs 31 receiving yards for record 16th consecutive season with 700 or more, longest such streak in NFL history. ... RB Nick Chubb of Browns has six 100-plus rushing games this season, most in the AFC.

Outlook: Since wins at Jets and Ravens, Browns have dropped last four on road and have been so-so at home. Browns, 27-24.

Jaguars (4-9) at Raiders (6-7)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Raiders (-6 1/2).

Record ATS: Jaguars 5-8; Raiders 6-7.

Over/under: 45 1/2.

Times over/under: Jaguars 7/6; Raiders 6/7.

The scoop: Is there a deader team in the NFL than Doug Marrone's Jaguars? Even the Dolphins and Bengals, who are supposed to be tanking, show more life than this bunch. This will be a sentimental day in Oakland. It's the last game in front of the current version of the Black Hole.

Outlook: Loss to Jets sent Raiders into three-game spin. They win on emotional day when they say good-bye to the East Bay against opponent that has given up. Raiders, 31-14.

Colts (6-7) at Saints (10-3)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

The line: Saints (-8).

Record ATS: Colts 6-6-1; Saints 8-5.

Over/under: 48 1/2.

Times over/under: Colts 7/6; Saints 8/5.

The scoop: Winning in New Orleans over Saints team that is coming off home loss to 49ers is a tough assignment for Colts team that can't afford to lose.

Outlook: Colts can't be upbeat after blowing 14-point, second-half lead at Tampa Bay last week. Saints should be angry and trying to hold on to one of two top seeds in NFC playoffs. Saints, 31-24.

Dog of the day

Dolphins (3-10) at Giants (2-11)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Giants (-3 1/2).

Record ATS: Dolphins 7-6; Giants 6-7.

Over/under: 46 1/2.

Times over/under: Dolphins 6/7; Giants 6/7.

The scoop: Give credit to rookie coach Brian Flores and Ryan Fitzpatrick for keeping Dolphins from becoming a total joke. Fitz can be dangerous on a good day, but Fish need more than the seven field goals they got from Jason Sanders in one-point loss to Jets last week. ... Gotham observers don't see possibility of Giants bringing back Pat Shurmur as head coach next year, especially after he settled for overtime with chance for final possession in a tie game with 40 plus seconds left and three timeouts in his pocket. Playing it safe with 2-10 record and an eight-game losing streak?

Outlook: Even NFL officials are ganging up on Dolphins with crucial call-reversal leading to winning field goal in loss to Jets. The scene seems to be set for dramatic final Meadowlands win for Eli Manning. Giants, 24-16.

Last week: Favorites were 12-4 and road favorites were 4-2 straight up; favorites were 7-6-2 and road favorites were 4-2 against the spread; eight games were over the number, eight were under.

Last week's results: 14-1 straight up, 9-4-2 against the spread.

Season's record: 121-70-1 straight up; 96-94-2 against the spread.