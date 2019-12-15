My View: The Southern comforts of journalism in Atlanta

By Peter Simon

My coming-of-age experience – the one that will forever sparkle and shine – began 48 years ago with a 7 a.m. phone call from Bob Johnson, the city editor of The Atlanta Journal.

He offered me a summer reporting internship paying $95 a week, and gave me 24 hours to decide. A summer in Atlanta seemed like a grand adventure, so I called back in 15 minutes to accept.

My first day in Atlanta, “the city too busy to hate,” was less than auspicious.

I planned to spend a few nights in a boarding house until my roommate Chip arrived from North Carolina and we could look for an apartment. The woman who ran the boarding house said I would be more than welcome, but that female guests and (the N-word) were not allowed.

Startled and acting on pure instinct, I thanked her for her time and went to find another place to spend the night.

The very next day, I had a dramatically different experience, one that was repeated over and over during my three months in Atlanta. Waiting for an elevator on my get-acquainted visit to the newsroom, a woman greeted me kindly and enthusiastically, as if we were old friends.

Who was this woman? How did she know me? Was I on another planet? I soon realized that in Atlanta, still a Southern city, warm, spirited greetings were part of the culture. Anything less was considered rude. And yes, I was on another planet.

I picked up a Southern accent because it’s a pleasant and comfortable way to speak, and because without it I would spend half the day answering this friendly question: “Where y’all from?”

Brash and brief, Bob Johnson was exempt from all common courtesies because he was from Texas. But what he lacked in charm he made up for with self-deprecation. After taking a tumble while reporting for another paper, he seemed almost proud to be known as “the fat SOB who fell on his rear end in so-and-so’s barn.”

Atlanta, the vanguard of the New South, was vibrant, energetic and a study in contrasts. It contained a proud and powerful African American middle class, yet some poor minority neighborhoods still had dirt roads.

Johnson unleashed both me and Chip. We got to cover big stories on a regular basis, and responded with enthusiasm and hustle. Johnson praised our work, offered good tips and called us “the gold dust twins.”

I couldn’t have been happier. I was learning and growing and having a great time. Chip and I worked enough holidays and late shifts to earn a midsummer vacation week, which we spent touring his native Carolina.

But coming of age experiences don’t last forever. Chip graduated from college and joined The Journal on a full-time basis until he tired of newspaper work and became a landscape architect.

I finished my senior year at UB and had my job application turned down by the Journal because, it was decided, I needed seasoning and “wasn’t Southern enough.”

Newsroom hiring decisions were made by a committee of three. Two yes votes were required, and I fell short with just one.

Who, despite his help all summer, cast the deciding no vote?

Bob Johnson.

Peter Simon’s reporting internship at The Buffalo News lasted 39 years.