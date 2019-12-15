MURRETT, Peter J., JR.

MURRETT - Peter J., Jr. Age 98. After a long and blessed life, December 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Dirnberger Murrett; loving father of Kathleen (Brian P.) Fitzgerald, James (Karen), Patricia (Andrew) Krotseng of Lakewood, OH, Sally (Michael) Andrzejczak, Elizabeth (Lori Nielsen), Maureen of Ann Arbor, MI, and the late Peter J. III (Janice), Lawrence J. and Thomas P. Murrett. Survived by 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Martin (late Martha), late Mary Lou (Robert) Armbruster, late John (Kate) Murrett. Friends may call Thursday, December 19, 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, December 20, 10 AM, at St. Joseph's Cathedral, 50 Franklin St., Buffalo (please assemble at the Cathedral). Memorials to the Peter J. Murrett Jr. Scholarship at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, 845 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo 14223. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com