MURPHY, Joseph T.

MURPHY - Joseph T. Of Orchard Park, December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doreen C. (McMenamy); loving father of Joseph A., MD, Philip F., MD (Mary Rita, MD), Doreen M. (Thomas) Gambino, Patrick J. (Carrie), and the late Paul Thomas and Mary Jennine Murphy; grandfather of Isabel, Michael, John, Abigail, grace, Sean, Brendan, Colin, Ryan, Erin, Kevin, Meghan, Aileen, Sara (John) Radel, Peter (Melissa) Gambino and Jill (Jeffrey) Cavarello; great-grandfather of Bailey, Carson, Desmond, Aleena, Whitney, Lincoln, and Kiana; brother of Ellen Murphy and the late Michael (Ann), Charlotte, sister Mary Helen Peter, John, Jerome, James, Kathleen and Leo (Shirley) Murphy. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 19th 6-8 PM and Friday, December 20th 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the F.e. brown sons funeral home, inc., 6575 E. Quaker Rd., Orchard Park. A mass of Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of our lord church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, Saturday, December 21st at 11 am, friends invited. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's mission of Mercy, www.stlukesmissionofmercy.org. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com