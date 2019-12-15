MULHISEN, Matthew F.

MULHISEN - Matthew F. Of Hamburg, entered into rest December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rev. Diane K. (nee Robinson) Mulhisen; devoted father of Matthew Mulhisen, Michael (Lori) Mulhisen, and the late Michelle Fioretti; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren; loving son of the late Matthew and Louise Mulhisen; dear brother of the late Kenny, Robert, and Donald Mulhisen. Relatives and friends may visit Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca, on Saturday morning (December 21st) from 1-2 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Mulhisen was a World War II Army veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com