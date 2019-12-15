MILLEVILLE, Lois J. (Voelker)

MILLEVILLE - Lois J. (nee Voelker)

Age 90, of Wheatfield, NY, was carried into the loving arms of Jesus on December 13, 2019. Born on January 3, 1929 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Frances (Haseley) Voelker. Lois married Wilbert C. Milleville on June 11, 1949. He sadly went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2014, after 65 years of marriage. Mrs. Milleville was active in the day-to-day operations of Milleville Farms, including farming and office work. Lois was the beloved mother of Kathleen L. (John G. III) Miskey, John R. (Joyce) Milleville, Lee W. (Maureen) Milleville, Mary Ann (R. Steven) Kowalski, David E. (Jane) Milleville and Timothy C. (Donna) Milleville; the cherished grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Elva (late Edgar) Walck, Jean (Richard) St. John and Lois (late Dale) Bush and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and spouse, Lois was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis (late Colonel, Raymond) Wienk. Visitation will be on Monday from 5-8 PM and on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at 10:30 AM in St. James Lutheran Church, 2437 Niagara Road in Bergholz, with Pastor Daniel Tabor officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to St. James Endowment Fund or Niagara Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Please share your condolences and view her tribute video and full obituary at www.GOODLANDERCARES.com