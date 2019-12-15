McHUGH, James Edward

McHUGH - James Edward Age 74, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, three days after his 49th wedding anniversary with his wife, Joan. Jim was born in Lackawanna, NY to the late Edward and Genevieve McHugh. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Iowa, where he played football. Jim also served as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Joan; daughter, Megan; brother, Tom (Carol) McHugh; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on December 5, 2019 followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Columbus, OH.