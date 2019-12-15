McEvoy, Katie Beth (Day)

Age 35, of the Town of Amherst, December 12, 2019 in Roswell Park Cancer Institute, following a brief battle with cancer. Katie was an Assistant Manager of Speedway in Amherst and she loved listening to music. Beloved wife of Richard McEvoy. Daughter of Karen Kulaw and Kames Day. Granddaughter of Richard Day and Kenneth Broecker Sr. Sister of Michael Kulaw and Melissa "Seester" Crull. Katie is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Monday, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 11:00 AM, from St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1135 Oliver St., in North Tonawanda, the Rev. Keith Knupp will officiate. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com