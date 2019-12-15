MAY, James G. G. , Sr.

MAY - James G. G. , Sr. Of Hypoluxo, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Passed away on October, 26, 2019 at age 75; beloved husband of 46 years to the late Michele (nee Georger) May; loving father of Michele "Mimi" (Thomas Jr.) May Weidemeyer and James "Jamie" G.G. May, Jr.; dearest brother of Henry (Joan) May IV. The family will be present Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 2-4 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, where a Prayer Service will be held at 3:00 PM. Family and friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jamie's memory to The Nichols School, 1250 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY 14216. Mr. May was a United States Navy Veteran. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.