Man robbed at gunpoint at Kensington Avenue store

A man was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend at a corner store at Kensington and Thatcher avenues, Buffalo police said Sunday.

The victim, a 45-year-old man from Kensington Avenue, told police he was at the store at 970 Kensington on Saturday night, when he was approached by two males. One put a gray gun to the victim's head and ordered him to turn over his belongings.

The suspects took $500 in cash and a cellphone, among other items, before they drove off west on Kensington in an older white sedan, according to police reports.

One of the suspects was described as a black male, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and wearing a gray jacket, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The other suspect was described as a stocky black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing all black clothing and a ski mask.