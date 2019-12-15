MAJESKI, David V.

MAJESKI - David V. December 11, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte (nee Vizzi) Majeski. Loving father of Laura and Paul Majeski. Devoted brother to Marilyn (James) King. Also survived by many nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home, 2510 Union Rd., (2 blocks south of William St.) on Monday, from 4 - 8 PM where Funeral services will commence on Tuesday, at 11AM. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com.