LAWSON, Marcus W.

LAWSON - Marcus W. Entered into Rest December 9, 2019. He was born to the late Travalene B. and Ernest P. Lawson Sr. He is survived by four siblings; Edward C., Naomi L., Margaret A. and Ernest Lawson Jr. and a host of relatives and friends. There will be a Public Visitation Tuesday 4 PM followed by a 6:30 PM Service of Remembrance at TL Pickens Mortuary Ser., 66 E. Utica St. The interment will commence Wednesday 9 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com