LAMANNA, Ryan

Of North Tonawanda, age 20, unexpectedly December 11, 2019.Loving son of Michael and Jane (nee Holubec) Lamanna; dearest brother of Jared Lamanna; beloved boyfriend of August Janda; grandson of Frank and Dottie Lamanna and Brett and Jane Holubec; nephew of David Lamanna and Robert (Patty) Holubec; also survived by cousins and many friends The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 4 to 9 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, in North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019, at 9:30 AM, from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 626 Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, Gifts can be made by check payable to The UB Foundation c/o The UB Marching Band, Ryan Lamanna Memorial. University at Buffalo Foundation Inc., PO Box 730,

Buffalo, NY 14226-0730. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com