KRAEMER, Micheal E.

KRAeMER - Micheal E. Of Eden, died peacefully at home, December 10, 2019, after a long illness. Beloved husband of 48 years to Diane R. (nee McQuillan). Caring father of Justin (Leslie), Michael (Sheri) and Nathan (Jennifer) Kraemer and Elizabeth (Christopher) McKinney; loving grandfather of seven. Brother of James, Thomas, Bernadette Martin, Jeanne Bowman, Barbara, Mark and the late Anna Marie Osler, Mary Panzarella, Lucille Ketterer, Theresa McLaughlin, and Kathleen Cochran. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter and Paul Church, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com