KOWALIK, Rita M. (Prevot)

KOWALIK - Rita M. (nee Prevot)

Of West Falls, NY, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Kowalik; mother of Stanley J. Kowalik Jr., Rita M. (Robert) Langford, Ann M. (Jack) Dick and Carol (Fred) Kowalik-Happy; also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of Cathy (late Francis) Keem. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, December 21, 11 AM in St. George's Church, Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY. Friends invited. Rita loved her family, crocheting and volunteering. Memorials may be made to The West Falls Fire Company. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Orchard Park, NY. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com