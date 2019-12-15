KONOPCZYNSKI, Michaeleen "Mickey" (DiChristopher)

Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Big Richie" Konopczynski; dear mother of Richard (Pat) II, Michael (Linda) and Paul (Jean) Konopczynski; loving sister of Rose (Bill) Goc, Theresa Caufield and the late Peter (late Dorothy) Pacillo, Ann Pacillo, Sylvester (late Maryann) DiChristopher, Tommy DiChristopher, Jeanette (late Edward) Simoncelli and Louis (late Barbara) DiChristopher; also survived by nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's Church at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. She was a Buffalo News Distributor for nine years. Known among her boys as Mrs. K. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com