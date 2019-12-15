JOHNS, Michelle R.

JOHNS - Michelle R. December 12, 2019, age 54. Beloved daughter of Shirley Jasinski and the late Edward Johns; she will be sadly missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. The family will be present Monday from 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). All funeral services to be held privately at the convenience of the family.