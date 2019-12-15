Is Macklemore low-key rooting for the Bills on Sunday?

Macklemore might have low-key thrown his allegiance behind the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Seattle rapper posted a throwback Instagram photo on Saturday of him in a Bills jersey when he was a kid. The post reads: "Christmas morning 1991. I loved the Buffalo Bills and was gifted a Bruce Smith jersey from my Gramma."

The post didn't show any endorsement of the Bills, or any mention of their big Sunday Night Football showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that didn't stop many commenters from leaving "Go Bills" below the photo.

By Christmas 1991, the Bills had finished the season 13-3 and were first in the AFC East. They went on to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in the playoffs, then lost to the Washington Redskins in the Super Bowl.

No doubt Macklemore was wearing his Bruce Smith jersey during all the games.