HUNT, Marlene E. (Haentges)

December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Franklin D. Hunt; devoted mother of Deborah Secor and the late David E. Hunt; loving grandmother of Rachel Hunt, Anastasia Hunt and Brandon Rounds; dear sister of the late Russell (Rosemarie) Haentges, Phyllis (Charles) Stoll and Elizabeth Fahs. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com