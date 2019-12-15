High school scores & schedules (Dec. 16)

Boys basketball

Sunday’s games

Nonleague

III-Bishop Ludden 83, Global Concepts 36

Today’s games

ECIC III

Iroquois at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island at Kenmore East, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

V-Aquinas at Park, 6 p.m.

Lackawanna at W. Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.

Nia. Wheatfield at Wmsv. East, 6:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Ellicottville, 7 p.m.

Falconer at Cattaraugus/LV, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Shore at Clarence, 7:30 p.m.

V-Fillmore at Franklinville, 7:30 p.m.

Portville at North Collins, 7:30 p.m.

Brocton at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lafayette at WNY Maritime, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Today’s games

Canisius Cup

South Park at East, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Health Sciences at Global Concepts , 5 p.m.

V-Bolivar-Richburg at Walsh, 6 p.m.

Cattaraugus/LV at Cass. Valley, 6:30 p.m.

V-Batavia Notre Dame at Albion, 7 p.m.

V-Holley at Barker, 7 p.m.

JFK at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

Pine Valley at Westfield, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Falconer, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph at Olean, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Sunday’s games

WNY Federation

Depew 5, West Seneca West 4 (OT)

WSW: Billy Coughlin gwg, 2g-a

D: Aidan Edbauer g-a; Zach Tominich 2a

Frontier 7, Lockport 2

F: Kyle Jarosz g-3a; Ryan Zablonski g-2a; Declan Wyman g-a

L: Aiden Robins 2a

St. Joe’s 8, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 3

SJ: Frankie Attea 2g-2a; Mitchell Floccre 2g-2a; John Armento 2g

TSJ: Jake Reid g-a

West Seneca East 3, Iroquois 2

WSE: Colin Schmatz g-a; Daniel Boyle g-a; Austin Meidenbauer 37 saves

Nonleague

Grand Island 5, X-Plattsburgh 2

GI: Billy Weiberg 3g

II-Burnt Hills vs. Lew-Port, no report

Fabulous 21 Tournament

at Pelham

V-Pittsford vs. Nia. Wheatfield, no report

St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. I-Ryetown Harrison, no report

Canisius vs. I-John Jay, no report

WNY CLUB

Red Division

Jamestown 3, Canisius 2

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Williamsville South vs. North Tonawanda

at Hyde Park, 6:20 p.m.

St. Francis vs. St. Joe’s

at LECOM Harborcenter, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsville East vs. Lockport

at Hyde Park, 8:35 p.m.

Girls hockey

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Lan/Iro/Depew vs. WS/Hamburg/Eden

at West Seneca, 4 p.m.

Clar/Amh/SH vs. Niagara County

at Riverworks, 4:30 p.m.

Calling all all-stars

The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.