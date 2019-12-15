High school scores & schedules (Dec. 16)

Boys basketball
Sunday’s games
Nonleague
III-Bishop Ludden 83, Global Concepts 36
Today’s games
ECIC III
Iroquois at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island at Kenmore East, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
V-Aquinas at Park, 6 p.m.
Lackawanna at W. Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.
Nia. Wheatfield at Wmsv. East, 6:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
Falconer at Cattaraugus/LV, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Shore at Clarence, 7:30 p.m.
V-Fillmore at Franklinville, 7:30 p.m.
Portville at North Collins, 7:30 p.m.
Brocton at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lafayette at WNY Maritime, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Today’s games
Canisius Cup
South Park at East, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Health Sciences at Global Concepts , 5 p.m.
V-Bolivar-Richburg at Walsh, 6 p.m.
Cattaraugus/LV at Cass. Valley, 6:30 p.m.
V-Batavia Notre Dame at Albion, 7 p.m.
V-Holley at Barker, 7 p.m.
JFK at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Pine Valley at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Falconer, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph at Olean, 7:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Sunday’s games
WNY Federation
Depew 5, West Seneca West 4 (OT)
WSW: Billy Coughlin gwg, 2g-a
D: Aidan Edbauer g-a; Zach Tominich 2a
Frontier 7, Lockport 2
F: Kyle Jarosz g-3a; Ryan Zablonski g-2a; Declan Wyman g-a
L: Aiden Robins 2a
St. Joe’s 8, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 3
SJ: Frankie Attea 2g-2a; Mitchell Floccre 2g-2a; John Armento 2g
TSJ: Jake Reid g-a
West Seneca East 3, Iroquois 2
WSE: Colin Schmatz g-a; Daniel Boyle g-a; Austin Meidenbauer 37 saves
Nonleague
Grand Island 5, X-Plattsburgh 2
GI: Billy Weiberg 3g
II-Burnt Hills vs. Lew-Port, no report
Fabulous 21 Tournament
at Pelham
V-Pittsford vs. Nia. Wheatfield, no report
St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. I-Ryetown Harrison, no report
Canisius vs. I-John Jay, no report
WNY CLUB
Red Division
Jamestown 3, Canisius 2
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Williamsville South vs. North Tonawanda
at Hyde Park, 6:20 p.m.
St. Francis vs. St. Joe’s
at LECOM Harborcenter, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsville East vs. Lockport
at Hyde Park, 8:35 p.m.
Girls hockey
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Lan/Iro/Depew vs. WS/Hamburg/Eden
at West Seneca, 4 p.m.
Clar/Amh/SH vs. Niagara County
at Riverworks, 4:30 p.m.
