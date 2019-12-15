HEALY, Carrie Lynn

HEALY - Carrie Lynn December 7, 2019. Loving daughter of Richard Healy and the late Patricia (Gary) Muck; mother of Michael Healy and Cassandra Lyons; grandmother of Ashford and Liliana; sister of Glenn (Sherry) Healy, Cathleen (Jim) Fayle, Pamela (Jim) Bierl, and Paula (late Mark) Skibinski; dearest friend of the late William Lyons; beloved companion of Tim Crowley; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Eggertsville, NY 14226. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com