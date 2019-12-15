HAYES RYAN, Betty

HAYES RYAN - Betty Born Betty Ruth Merrill on March 27, 1918 in Toledo, Ohio, passed away December 9, 2019. A longtime resident of the Tonawandas, NY, she lived in Pennsylvania for 15 years before moving to Englewood, FL in 1977. She spent her last three years in Pennsylvania with her son, Dennis and his wife, who cared for her with abounding love and devotion. Betty was a teacher, Audubon enthusiast, world traveler, musician, golfer, lifelong learner and most of all a beloved matriarch. She was predeceased by two husbands, Richard T. Hayes III and Joseph Ryan; her sister, MaryAnn Phillips; brother, John "Jack" Merrill. She is survived by her five children, Richard T. Hayes IV (Sue), Merrill Hayes Baylor (John), C. Michael Hayes (Linda), Dennis J. Hayes (Mary Jo) and Ruth Hayes Castonguay (Pierre); her brother, Harry "Dick" Merrill and two stepchildren, Michael Ryan (Linda) and Bruce Ryan. In addition, her adoring 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren carry on her legacy. No services are scheduled, and a spring interment is planned in Fortville, IN. Donations in her memory, blood or monetary, may be provided to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Condolences may be sent to the family, c/o Dennis Hayes, PO Box 264, Pine Grove Mills, PA 16868. Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745. Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com