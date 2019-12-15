HAVENS, Miles E.

HAVENS - Miles E. Age 89, of Grand Island, NY passed away on December 13, 2019 at Elderwood at Grand Island. Born July 9, 1931 in Buffalo, NY, the son of the late Clifford and Lillian (Raffel) Havens. Beloved husband to Frances D. (Penale) Havens; father of Maria (Gary) Kling and James Havens; grandfather of Jenne (Roy) Carlisi, James (Rebecca) Havens, John Havens and Jason Kraft; great-grandfather of Tessa, Carmella, Marina, Luciana, Gina, Christina, R.J., Joseph, Theresa, Faustina, Francisco, Augustine and Isaac. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his grandson Justin Kraft and five siblings. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17 from 3 - 7 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304. Miles' Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY 14072. Everyone please assemble at church. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, 1023 Swann Road, Youngstown, NY 14174 or to Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Drive Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online guest register.