HANLON, Margaret L. "Peggy" (Logel)

Age 86, of Arcade, and formerly of Strykersville, NY, passed away on December 7, 2019, beloved wife of the late William C. Hanlon, Jr.; dearest mother of William (Debora) Hanlon, Scott (Deborah) Hanlon and Debra (Scott) Junkin; loving grandmother of Heather (Zachary) Smith, Eric (Chelsea) Hanlon, Chelsey (Daniel) Resendez, Lindsey (fiance; Andy Bush) and Sam Junkin; great-grandmother of Madalyn, Faith and Alexander Resendez, Noah and Brady Hanlon and Olivia Smith; sister of Marie (Edward) Redden, Edward (Barbara) Logel and the late Beverly Logel; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Arcade Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com