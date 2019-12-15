HANDLEY, Richard C.

HANDLEY - Richard C. December 12, 2019. Cherished husband for 65 years to the late Marie S. (nee Leibel); loving father of Linda Rogers, Carol Battista, James (Elaine) Handley, Barbara (late David) Dehn, and Donald (Sharon) Handley; also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of Noreen (Ben) Mohr and the late Arthur Handley.Brother-in-law of Liselotte Handley; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Monday 4-8 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Sacred Heart R.C. Church Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels, 100 James E. Casey Dr., Buffalo, NY 14206, Attn: Lancaster Chapter. Condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com