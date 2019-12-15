GULLO, Lucille G. (Kalis)

GULLO - Lucille G. (nee Kalis)

Of Amherst, entered into rest December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter R. Gullo; devoted mother of Peter M. Gullo and Christine (Jay) Liszka; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Joseph, Gabriella, Antonio and Gianna; loving daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Kalis; dear sister of the late Thomas Kalis and sister-in-law of Alfonso Gullo and Marilyn (Jeffrey) Warren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM for a gathering in Lucille's memory. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 4043 Maple Road Suite 105 Amherst, NY 14226. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com