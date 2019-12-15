GOLUB, Melvin

GOLUB - Melvin December 13, 2019. Husband of Lenore Golub; father of Devorah (Sheldon) Shapiro and Jennifer Golub; son of the late Fae and Harry Golub; brother of the late Marion Dean; grandfather of Sarah (Jeff Coren) Shapiro, Daniel Shapiro and Sophie Kovel; great-grandfather of Ethan and Emma Coren. Funeral services will be held in NYC. Melvin was a WWII veteran. Memorials may be made to the ACLU.org. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com