GODUS, Eleanor A. (Abramowicz)

GODUS - Eleanor A. (nee Abramowicz)

November 17, 2019 of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late Raymond A.; beloved mother of Judith Ann (John) Witkowski, Richard (Cynthia) Godus and the late Christopher A. Godus; sister of Teresa (Joseph) Caruso; grandmother of Susan (Brian) Mandell, Jessica Henry, Mary (Jessa) Witkowski, Christopher Godus II, Samantha and Trevor Godus; great-grandmother of Colton and Jocelyn; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John XXIII Parish (Harlem Rd. at Arcade St., West Seneca, NY). Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 825-5205. Online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.