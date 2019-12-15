GARGUILO, Lucy M. (Scibetta)

Born July 4, 1919. Passed December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph; loving mother of Lynn (Dr. Frank) Perillo and Mark (Maureen) Garguilo; cherished grandmother of Rachel (Jonathan) Kinney, Emily Perillo, Lucy Perillo, Joseph Garguilo, Marygrace Garguilo, Marc (Jamie) and Matthew Paluch; great-grandmother of Georgia Lucia; sister of Genevieve Ohlson. Predeceased by eight siblings. Services will be held privately by the family. If desired, donations may be made in Lucy's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com