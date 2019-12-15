GALANTOWICZ, Dolores Marie (Dziedzina)

GALANTOWICZ - Dolores Marie (nee Dziedzina)

Of Buffalo, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of 45 years to the late John A. Galantowicz; loving mother of John Paul (Linda) Galantowicz, Donna M. Reist, Lauren (Michael) Herold; devoted grandmother to Alexandra Reist and Erica (Henry) Reist Bass. Dolores led a vibrant Christian life notable by her actions of goodwill and volunteer work from United Airlines Fantasy Flight for Children and Meals on Wheels with her late husband John. Dolores was a Lifetime Associate of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neuman Community of 25 plus years. Her love of life, family and friendships will be forever cherished. Every glimpse of the Erie Basin Marina and every crossword puzzle will have us stop and pause to give thanks for her gift to each of us. A mass of Christian Burial by Rev. Robert Wardenski will take place Saturday December 21, 2019 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, NY.