FREY, Beth Elaine (Honsberger)

FREY - Beth Elaine (nee Honsberger)

September 11, 1935 - December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years to Harold; dear mother of James (Susan), Steven (Barbara), Sharol, Harold, Jr. (Kimberly) and the late Russell Frey; loving grandmother of Anne Martell, Bret Martell, Curt (Alexa) Martell, Dana Martell, Alyssa (Ross) Orlando (nee Frey), Rachel, Sarah (Michael) Ryerson (nee Frey), Lydia, Zachary, and Lauren Chance; dear sister to Sharon Leighton and Carol Deahn; aunt to several nieces and nephews; and faithful companion to Ella who was always by her side. The family will be present to receive family and friends on Friday, December 20 from 4 to 8 pm and for a memorial service on Saturday, December 21 from 9-11 am at the Clarence Church of Christ, 5375 Old Goodrich Road, Clarence, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Clarence Church of Christ in Clarence, NY or Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com