Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 25.

ALDEN

• 1263 Two Rod Road, Lynn M. Lorenc to Gregory Gurbacki, $283,000.

• 1725 Sandridge Road, Robert E. Bartz to John F. Bartz, $135,000.

AMHERST

• 575 North Forest Road, Marital Trust of Joseph E Goodell Jr Tr to Mark H. Weppner, $585,000.

• 9950 Transit Road, Louie Sebastiano to 9950 Transit Road LLC, $500,000.

• 133 Newcastle Court, Jie Li; Jun Wei to Eunkyung Choi; Jongmin Shim, $402,000.

• 71 Crown Point Lane, Nancy Battaglia Revocable Trust 082714 Tr to Carolynn Thuhoa Chang; Eric Chang, $399,999.

• 174 Shadow Wood Drive, Snezana Velickovic; Zoran Velickovic to Sylvia A. Bennett, $375,000.

• 135-e Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Suzanne C. Reusch; Tre W. Reusch, $368,005.

• 67 Southwedge Drive, Sarah B. Kent; Richard C. Leska to Aniyah Colston First Party Special Needs Trust Tr, $350,000.

• 9 Mt Holyoke Court, Chunmei Fu; Aimin Jiang to Amy Meyers; Daryl Meyers, $328,000.

• 85 Boxelder Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Amanda L. Florea; Jennifer H. Florea, $310,475.

• 85 Old Farm Circle, Pwp Properties LLC to Michael J. Huber, $282,000.

• 178 Sagewood Terrace, Patricia K. Hogan; Thomas R. Johnston to Joseph J. Sorrentino; Katherine A. Sorrentino, $280,000.

• 30 Coolidge Drive, Emily A. Lajewski; Thomas C. Lajewski to Joshua Taylor; Nina Taylor, $280,000.

• 86 Marine Drive, Nancy A. Dustman to Xue Wang Lin; Yue Lin, $260,000.

• 217 Altair Drive, Castello Holdings LLC to Charles J. Barth Jr.; Christine L. Barth, $250,000.

• 37 Kingsgate Road, John P. Donlon; Marcia A. Donlon to Darcy I. Selleck, $237,500.

• 13 Dalewood Drive, Jill R. Gnozzo; Victor A. Gnozzo to Leanne E. Geier; Ryan A. Stabler, $232,500.

• 31 Campus Lane, Andrew L. Berger to Danielle L. Franklin; Rufus B. Franklin, $230,000.

• 198 Brush Creek Road, Maryann Tabbi; Joseph Vetrano to Jonathan Turowski, $220,000.

• 153 Old Meadow, Mary Ann Kontras to James F. Pawlak, $215,900.

• 396 Vine Lane, Ann C. Mistretta; Louis A. Mistretta to Jared W. Niedermier; Katelyn E. Niedermier, $201,000.

• 59 Campus W, Arlene Shapiro; Arlene F. Shapiro to Heather A. Genrich; Jeffrey M. Genrich, $200,000.

• 23 Pasadena Place, Suzanne C. Reusch; Tre W. Reusch to Snezana Velickovic; Zoran Velickovic, $200,000.

• 115 Cimarand Drive, Herman Stone; Margaret S. Stone to Bradley T. Burtch; Heather M. Burtch, $192,760.

• 5 Monarch Drive, Giordano Family Trust 071894 Tr; Giordino Living Family Trust 071894 Tr to Chelsia N. Miller, $190,000.

• 143 Forest Hill Drive, Robert S. Mydzian; Tatyana V. Mydzian to Kevin J. Mcguire; Kathleen A. Sayrs, $189,900.

• 65 Monarch Drive, Paul Nocera to Colvin Car Wash LLC, $182,000.

• 70 Hamlin Unit 2, Michael Kadish; Richard Kadish; Deborah Seiwert to Hurley 2014 Family Trust Tr, $179,900.

• 2755 North Forest Rd Uf/14221, Benton Wood Enterprises LLC to Anuj Kumar Agrawal; Neha Jaiswal Agrawal, $166,000.

• 753 Forest Edge Drive, Lori Mistretta to Scott R. Moll, $165,000.

• 903 Winterset Court, Inderjit Makhija to Lina A. Conde; Jose Rosario Lopez, $164,893.

• 25 Castle Court, Dianna M. Druss to Marjorie E. Kuss; William T. Kuss Sr., $157,000.

• 60 Guilford Ln Unit B, Diane J. Prange to Cheryl Samilio Meyer, $150,000.

• 159 Hamilton Drive, James T. Suor to Edward P. Brown, $149,350.

• 610 Youngs Rd Unit A, George J. Kitrenos; George Kitrenos; Irene Kitrenos to Laura Anne Crocker, $146,900.

• 197 Hirschfield Drive, Amy A. Tolien to Tatianna Boyle; Dominic Giambra, $145,000.

• 103 Highland Drive, Christine R. Duggleby; William F. Duggleby to Michelle Cefaratti; Matthew Napoletano, $143,000.

• 21 Margaret Road, Bal Khanal; Khem Khanal to Ahmed A. Yousif, $141,000.

• 84 Lorfield Drive, Nancy R. Huber to Adrienne H. Sutton; Gregory P. Sutton, $140,000.

• 66 Meadow Lea Drive, Klock P. J; Patricia J. Klock to Thomas G. Childs, $140,000.

• 24a Foxberry Drive, Thomas Montemage to Judith A. Dagustine; Julie A. Dagustine; Patrick R. Dagustine, $130,000.

• 4415 Main St Unit 4, Megan Anderson; John Kowalski to Rebecca Johnson, $124,000.

• 11 Beacon Park Unit C, Anne Kokolus; Gary Kokolus to Kathleen M. Kokolus, $115,000.

• 266 Lamarck Drive, Claire F. Woodside to Keith Johnson, $112,500.

• 206 Lehn Springs Drive, Steven J. Ebel; Vincenza G. Ebel to Jessica D. Orourke; Ryan M. Orourke, $100,000.

• 723 Longmeadow Drive, Donald W. Lare; Donald Walter Lare to Fengxian Li, $92,000.

• 4590 Harlem Road, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Vitaly Dedovets, $89,995.

• 81 Argyle Ave., Lisa M. Gaska; Gasker Lisa M Stetcher; Maria Rosciglione; Lisa M. Stecher to House Numbers Inc, $88,001.

• 3901 Main St 1b&14226, 3901 Main LLC to Frederick Raymond Fadel; Mary Ellen Fadel, $65,000.

• 48 Jasper Drive, Jerry B. Richards to Gardenview Properties Inc, $60,000.

• 4900 Millersport Hwy, Craig S. Hodnett to WNY Development Inc, $59,000.

• 362 Mill St., Sisters of St Francis of The Neumann Communities to Nadia N. Shahram, $7,000.

ANGOLA

• 28 Stellane Drive, Aries Real Estate LLC to Stephen Lukosius, $243,000.

• 14 Beverly Drive, Jennifer Griem; Wayne E. Griem Jr. to Louis B. Aliquo, $215,000.

• 107 South Main St., Adam R. Lane; Heather M. Lane to Aaron J. Archilla, $147,800.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 36 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Michael J. Kelly; Christine A. Peters, $484,143.

• 68 Cook Road, Laura K. Weyler to Megan Scheeler; Thomas R. Scheeler, $360,000.

• 201 South Grove St., Scott H. George; Christine Matthieu to Daniel C. Dietz; Karen A. Dietz, $300,000.

• 801 Martin Drive, Christine A. Peters to Brad L. Robbins; Gayle L. Robbins, $279,900.

• 795 Martin Drive, Ceafs LLC to John B. Allen; Karen D. Allen, $271,255.

• 408 South St., Robin D. Dustin; Robin D. Glover to Daniel M. Glover; Danielle Elise Glover, $240,000.

• 400 Prospect, Donald J. Young to Sean M. Linnan, $230,000.

• 767 Martin Drive, Cindy A. Drabek; Dale E. Drabek to Jeffrey Ramsey Real Estate Holdings LLC, $137,000.

• 704 East Fillmore Ave., Sophie M Schwab Irrevocable Trust Tr to Aaron M. Denz, $115,000.

• 2085 Boies Road, Jeffrey Mccormich Sr.; Karen Mccormick to Deborah Marfurt, $106,500.

• 12 Old Glenwood Road, End of The Trail LLC to Natalka Prytula, $105,000.

• Vacant land Emery Road, Beth Arnold; Philip Arnold to Ashley N. Hutton, $99,900.

BOSTON

• 7359 Hickory Drive, Blair D. Rush; Deborah A. Rush to Eric Smolinski, $177,000.

• 7460 Heinrich Road, John C. Trippi to Colleen Juston; Mark G. Juston, $160,000.

• Vacant land Belcher, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Paul Cramer Jr.; Staci Cramer, $15,000.

BRANT

• 1981 Brant, Maria Work; Michael Work to Matthew Raymond Fageol; Shyan Nicole Fageol, $154,000.

• 1155 Brant Farnham Road, Walter Constantine; Francis Ouida Faith Binnie to US Bank Trust NA Tr; Vrmtg Asset Trust Tr, $76,694.

• 1366 Brant Nc Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Rkt Management LLC, $10,000.

BUFFALO

• 888 Delaware Ave., Oracle Building Corporation to 888 Delaware LLC, $1,300,000.

• 739 Lafayette Ave., Diane L. Cress to Andrew Paroski, $700,000.

• 521 Ashland Ave., Ryan A. Besecker; Christine A. Zilbauer to Jacob Arnold Nelson; Megan Ann Wall, $555,000.

• 370 Lakefront Boulevard, Marilyn Duggan to Maura Duggan, $413,000.

• 345 Virginia St., Kristie M. White to Alisa Danielle Gasz; Christopher Leonard Gasz, $405,000.

• 107 Claremont Ave., Brett A. Coppins to Erin L. Meegan; Laurel R. Meegan, $355,000.

• 755 Richmond Ave., Andre A. Toman to Sarah B. Bostock; Tyler A. Bostock, $338,000.

• 27 Gunnell Ave., Catherine E. Collura to Ronald W. Pugh Jr.; Tammy Whiting, $299,900.

• 32 Crescent, Foxtrot Real Estate LLC to Daniel A. Mcauliffe; Elizabeth F. Mcauliffe, $293,499.

• 88 Carmel Road, Andra M. Colleran; John F. Colleran to Nancy L. Wright; Steven G. Wright, $265,000.

• 706 Richmond Ave., Nancy A. Dragone; Barbara J. Poole to Brandon Iacona, $255,000.

• 65 Mariner St., Jason K. Schnelle to Suyog Pol, $241,500.

• 18 Jewett Parkway, Sandra Land; Sandra M. Land to Kiesha Lillian Adamczyk-Bennett, $233,900.

• 623 Mckinley Parkway, Rebecca A. Spinelli; Vincent F. Spinelli II to James R. Skelton; Nicole Ann Skelton, $202,000.

• 195 Voorhees Ave., Susanne J. Shapiro to Joshua T. Mccarthy; Rebecca Mccarthy, $200,000.

• 71 Wex, Fortunes America Properties LLC to Akmol Hossain, $192,760.

• 106 Treehaven Road, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Alan A. Spina; Karen M. Spina, $190,400.

• 599 Eggert Road, David S. Dewitt; Patricia A. Dewitt to Ashley Dolson, $180,000.

• 95 Columbus, Kevin M. Doll to Brandon A. Tout, $175,000.

• 15 Churchill, Kenneth R. Fawcett to Christopher Lenahan, $160,000.

• 187 Eden, Mary Lou Athans to Joshua Cullen Denecke, $160,000.

• 77 Carlyle Ave., Mary G. Keenan; Timothy M. Keenan to Neil M. Keenan, $150,000.

• 40 Weaver, Daniel Hanna to Edward J. Statler; Mary Alice Statler, $150,000.

• 139 Norman Ave., Jessica M. Galione; Jessica M. Parry to Jacob L. Buehler; Colleen Margaret Colkitt, $149,900.

• 141 Arkansas, Eduardo Anillo Ochoa to Tar Reh, $147,000.

• 138 Cantwell, Brittany J. Palermo; Michael S. Palermo to Tracy L. Buczkowski, $145,000.

• 86 Columbus Ave., Kathryn M. Moore to Jakob Murray; Rachel Reid, $144,900.

• 41 John Paul Court, Aaron W. Drake; Lisa D. Drake to Ab J. Patterson, $143,000.

• 594 Linden Ave., Helen Westover Shimansky; Kenneth E. Shimansky to David A. Acosta; Crystalynn Brant, $142,000.

• 116 Newfield St., Cherrie A. Lovett; Glenn L. Lovett to Dajinay A. Gilbert, $140,000.

• 1088 Delaware Ave Apt 2c, Aileen M. Smith to Elizabeth Fanning First Party Supplemental Needs Trust 053119 Tr, $140,000.

• 143 Kenefick Ave., Jamie M. Barron; Paul Hussar to Justine M. Falasa; Sarah M. Falasa, $135,500.

• 114 Krakow St., Daniel F. Skieczynski; Daniel F. Skierczynski to Delores Hall, $130,000.

• 60 Pavonia, David V. Paul to Alexis M. Rivera; Mark A. Rivera, $129,900.

• 528 Marilla St., Joseph Blando to Lena M. Bautista; Jose Bermudez-Rivera, $129,900.

• 30 Riverview Place, Moydom Inc to Mark S. Cuppernell, $129,900.

• 223 Lisbon Ave., Carrie A. Williams; Carrie A. Williams-Thompson to Rehena Begum, $126,000.

• 74 Woodside Ave., James P. Brown; Lisa A. Brown to Logan Spaschak, $125,000.

• 337 Davidson, Zemcc United LLC to 337 Davidson Ave Intervivos Revocable Trust 091719 Tr, $115,000.

• 168 Chadduck Ave., Graisaly Pagan; David Ramos to 168 Chadduck Ave LLC, $110,000.

• 701 Perry St., Robert Larusch to Shamim Ahmed, $108,000.

• 30 Ladner Ave., Derek Kashino to Barreto Saul Miguel Padilla; Janet Gonzalez, $106,000.

• 889 Broadway St., Nohaz Inc to 1105 Group Property Management LLC, $100,000.

• 218 Cumberland Ave., Joseph Odonnell; Joseph C. Odonnell to Alwin H. Odonnell; Nancy S. Odonnell, $100,000.

• 461 Winspear, Mcarthur John A Fraser to Grady Gambrel, $100,000.

• 70 Wheelock, Frank Wilczak to Kimberly Gozdziak; Thomas D. Green, $94,000.

• 121 Germain St., Dorothy Lewczyk; Nicholas Lewczyk to Jainick Sanchez Santiago, $93,000.

• 177 Esser Ave., Peterson Corp to Best Home WNY Inc, $92,000.

• 225 Cambridge Ave., Henry O. Olomo; Sarah A. Olomo to Iftikhar Uddin; Mohammed Imaz Uddin; Mohammed Imtiaz Uddin, $90,000.

• 330 Landon, Abu Rashed to Robin Alam, $90,000.

• 55 Edson St., Rebecca E. Kaczynski; Evan C. Pelino to Lauren N. Alaimo; Michael Crisanti, $85,000.

• 162 Rounds, Andre Jay Lapres to Penny E. Mcdermott, $83,500.

• 155 Longnecker St., Lynne Lijewski to Rob Abdur, $82,000.

• 151 Dartmouth Ave., Mosamat Begum to Bianca Brown, $82,000.

• 110 Brentwood Drive, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Daniel Glushefski, $82,000.

• 126 Chadduck, Kweb Properties LLC to Christina Brandt, $78,500.

• 540 Tonawanda St., Mahmoud Musleh to 540 Tonawanda Inc, $76,000.

• 148 Laird Ave., Jennifer Schnick to Habitat For Humanity Buffalo, $75,000.

• 133 Southside, Etta Holdings LLC; Manhattan Group LLC dba to Aeo Realty Management Inc, $70,000.

• 110 Ideal St., Jeffrey T. Zdzinski to Prime Properties Buffalo Inc, $69,000.

• 1903 Bailey Ave., Lorene Dean to Kohinoor Begum, $65,000.

• 590 Utica W, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC, $65,000.

• 180 Butler, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Shahidul Alam, $64,000.

• 1427 Delavan East, Prime Properties Buffalo Inc to Khadiza Begum; Mohammad Majid, $62,000.

• 291 Ludington St., Kimberly Sokolowski to Eileen F. Eckstein; Jeremy Saporito, $61,480.

• 807 Northampton, Rashada Akter to Shamima Kaleda; Sazul Miah, $60,000.

• 2151 Niagara St., Joseph D. Lockwood Jr. to 872 West Ave. LLC, $60,000.

• 204 Brinkman, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Hussain Monjur, $56,000.

• 133 Newfield St., Mooney Alberta Helen Tr; Louise B. Mooney Tr. to Mesmanb Holdings LLC, $55,000.

• 97 Andover, Felicia Horton to Liyakowt Ali, $52,000.

• 430 Goethe St., Richard Digiacomo; Sawicki Sandra T Est to Tapas Biswas; Jhumur Sree Chowdhury, $50,001.

• 41 Thornton Ave., Tofa Business Group Inc to Iqbal Hossain, $50,000.

• 19 Kofler, Norman Glenister to Javier Vazquez, $50,000.

• 103 Erb, Muhammad L. Kafi to Saleha Ferdous, $50,000.

• 154 Bennett Vlg Terrace, James M. Guerra to Dave O. Buckley; Fay Wallace, $50,000.

• 77 Spann, Michelle A. Grys to Primal Solutions LLC, $49,000.

• 222 Hutchinson, Gac Buffalo Group LLC to Tatiana Trilisky, $47,000.

• 731 Walden, Gary Patterson to Md Anworul Islam, $45,000.

• 55 Davidson Ave., Abc Property Maintenance Inc to Twahid Uddin, $42,000.

• 201 Ross Ave., Shirley A. Campagna to WNY Property Group LLC, $40,000.

• 231 Dewitt St., Barbara A. Wood to Roxanne D. Trimm, $40,000.

• 69 French St., Lakisha Foster to Md Jubel Ahmed; Nfd Rubel, $35,000.

• 109 Forman, Mohammad Ismail; Rafiqul Momen to Md Nasir Uddin, $33,000.

• 122 Albany St., Angelo Monteleone; Maria Monteleone to Merril Mccloskey, $32,000.

• 395 Ideal, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Dovran Mollayev, $27,000.

• 6 Woodlawn East Ave., Alexis Adams; Terry L. Adams to Twannay Collins, $26,000.

• 102 Orlando St., Juanita Gonzalez to Mohamad Z. Rahman, $20,000.

• 190 Orlando, Taha Almujanahi to Brittany Victori, $20,000.

• 139 Fries Ave., Joseph D. Lockwood Jr. to 872 West Ave. LLC, $20,000.

• 22 Howard, David Laguerre; David T. Laguerre; David Laguerrer; David T. Laguerrer to Shahnaoz Rahman, $17,600.

• 462 Wood Ave., County of Erie to Cynthia Adams, $15,000.

• 764&766&768 Smith St., David Laguerre; David T. Laguerre; David Laguerrer; David T. Laguerrer to Shahnaoz Rahman, $11,100.

• 137 Carl, Brick Daniel E Bkr Tr; Rice Darren L Bkr Tr to Tw Receivership Trust Tr, $10,000.

• 545 East Utica, Slh Investment Trust to Yolande Francis, $10,000.

• 19 Deshler, Dwight Edwards to Anl 3 Realty LLC, $10,000.

• 136 Burgard St., William Salter Jr. to Omer Annisafee, $7,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 48 Pheasant Lane, Lawrence R. Schwach to James Dingeldey, $420,000.

• 18 Sunset Road, Carol M. Stefaniak to Kristin Clamp; Russell Clamp, $201,000.

• 182 Marrano Drive, Katarzyna J. Baltaziuk; Katarzyna J. Baltziuk to Amanda L. Betz, $190,000.

• 87 Old Stone Road, Mohammad A. Bari to Iryna Pankiv; Mykhaylo Pankiv, $185,000.

• 48 Castlewood Drive, Big Tree Homes LLC to Kelsey E. Smith; Scott M. Smith, $184,500.

• 36 South Ellington Ave., Maureen Szuniewicz to Guy A. Capitano II, $174,000.

• 65 Tyler St., Christopher E. Stawitz; Lynn M. Stawitz to Bart M. Grady, $170,000.

• 69 Satinwood Drive, Christopher M. Eashak to Abigail L. Dry; Michael Andrew Rademacher, $167,500.

• 66 Lucy Lane, James Ryan; Megan Ryan to Christian M. Ganje, $167,500.

• 14 Panama Lane, Barbara A. Heckel; Paul C. Heckel to Pradip Mager; Sila Mager, $164,900.

• 360 Ellen Drive, Jeanette C. Rosche; Paul R. Rosche to Matthew Raymond Janas, $162,000.

• 1113-1125 Harlem Road, Geno J. Delmaro to Alkhawlani Fuad Saleh Qaid, $155,000.

• 109 Susan Lane, Lisa A. Chruscicki to Tyler M. Elis; Alana N. Mohring, $155,000.

• 136 Nadine Drive, James F. Ziomek; Raymond P. Ziomek to Dawn M. Gearhart; Scott J. Gearhart, $155,000.

• 3 Penwood Drive, Arlene C. Higham to Christopher Geitter, $153,000.

• 18 Mona Court, Francis J. Faltisko; Irene R. Faltisko to David Bilotta; Deborah L. Bilotta, $150,000.

• 98 Candace Lane, Cynthia M. Syracuse to Richard D. Sterner IV, $147,393.

• 23 Cristine, Charmaine Nowak; Jerome D. Nowak to Troy A. Burton, $140,000.

• 197 Oehman Boulevard, Jennifer A. Swing to Jamie L. Marr, $139,100.

• 55 Wallace Ave., Theresa A. Brindisi; Robert M. Glowacki; Yvonne T. Glowacki to Licatese Matthews, $135,000.

• 26 Park St., Elaine T. Bartula; Elaine Czosek to Shanitha R. Lawal; Wasiu Lawal, $133,500.

• 51 Steven Drive, Diane Guy; Annette Phillips to Storm Phillips, $132,500.

• 175 Olmstead Ave., HUD to Nicholas Nikel, $130,814.

• 55 St Boniface Road, Jennifer Schintzius to Christina Stevenson, $130,000.

• 297 North Meadowbrook Parkway, Katarina A. Scheuer to Courtney L. Change, $129,900.

• 38 Flora Road, Eleanor Spawton; James R. Spawton; Janet K. Swift to Mohammed S. Ahmed; Sejuti Ahmed, $129,000.

• 18 Stratford Place, Deanna R. Makowski to Adam Clough, $124,900.

• 83 Ellwood Place, Dennis K. Winger; Regina L. Winger to Tanvir Jamal; Rabeya Jamal Lipi, $120,000.

• 34 Mayberry Dr West, Deborah A. Miller to Eric T. Duchscherer, $120,000.

• 254 Chapel Ave., Randy Townsend; Randy K. Townsend to Alyssa M. Johnston; Justin J. Johnston, $118,000.

• 115 Halstead Ave., Gary S. Purpora Sr.; Susan E. Purpora to Timothy J. Sulski; Tyler J. Sulski, $117,000.

• 96 Jackson Ave., Vicki Reeve to Tamika M. Sommerville, $112,500.

• 99 Lou Ann Drive, Sharon Stern Gerstman; Constance J. Meczynski to Syte LLC, $110,100.

• 55 Wanda Ave., Denise M. Aldi to Bashar Mohamad Ismail B; Ismail Mohamad Shafiq Binhohamad, $97,500.

• 73 Hoerner Ave., Christopher Bridge to Meshiya D. Redrick, $93,000.

• 263 Cayuga Creek Road, HSBC Bank USA NA to James Paprocki, $90,000.

• 255 Seton Road, Susan Est Nowak; Smith Susan J Est; Smith Susan Jo Est to Christiana Trust; Wilmington Savings Bank Fsb dba, $89,000.

• 88 Meadowbrook Parkway, Joseph P. Pliszka; Luigina Pliszka to Michael Kwiatkowski, $85,000.

• 40 George St., Amy L. Lucarelli; John Lucarelli to John Lucarelli, $85,000.

• 14 Fairhaven Drive, Glenn A. Geles to Justin M. Geles, $85,000.

• 7 Candace Lane, Christopher E. Sobus; Gary E. Sobus to David E. Sobus, $80,000.

• 22 Ellwood Place, Kathleen E. Bleecher to Aaron E. Williams; Cynthia L. Williams, $78,500.

• 208 Calumet St., Jeremy F. Swiatowy to Willow Lake Rentals LLC, $74,000.

• 110 Wanda Ave., Patrick J. Brown; David Buckley; Colleen Maddagh to Jason Enterprises LLC, $65,000.

• 201 Whitney Place, Vvmm LLC to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $40,000.

• 205 Whitney Place, Vvmm LLC to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $40,000.

• 217 Whitney Place, Vvmm LLC to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $40,000.

• 221 Whitney Place, Vvmm LLC to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $40,000.

• 2981 Walden Ave., Richard P. Blatner Sr. to Richard P. Blatner Jr., $30,000.

• 1320 Lovejoy St., Sheikh Oheduz Zaman to Buffalo Cozy Housing LLC, $25,000.

• 130 Snt James St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC, $25,000.

CLARENCE

• 8181 Melissa Renee Court, Ayesha F. Hasan; Syed M. Hasan to Quratulain Humayun; Sikandar Z. Khan, $605,000.

• 8965 Connemara Lane, Colleen R. Peck; Colleen Peck; Leon Peck to Mohamed Mokhtar Desouki, $575,000.

• 5577 Chatham Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Meyer A. Shirley; Glenn E. Meyer, $388,790.

• 6301 Bridlewood Dr So, Annette M. Legg; Roger D. Legg to Merina A. Colin; Colin Vadivel, $378,000.

• 10760 Jones Road, Zachary T. Bluhm; Christine M. Casilio to Christopher J. Adornetto; Joelle A. Gage, $355,150.

• 4075 David Road, Andrew Gates; Ivana Petruzzo to Barbra Jean Gambino, $241,000.

• 9828 Longleaf Trail, Sg Clarence LLC to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $137,500.

• 9828 Longleaf Trail, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Gary Mahon; Jennifer Mahon, $137,500.

• 5005 Bank St., Delbert W. Borschel; Richard S. Borschel to Jaclyn L. Conover, $72,500.

• 8340 Goodrich Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to John Rubino, $40,000.

COLDEN

• 8719 Supervisor Ave., Annmarie R. Cellino; Jennifer Decker to 6831 Seneca St. LLC; Lmb Capital Inc; Rymato Inc, $64,001.

• 8680 Colden, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Mpr Properties of WNY LLC, $40,000.

COLLINS

• 14725 Bagdad Road, Springwood Village LLC to Stanley Holdings LLC, $680,000.

• 15283 Armes Court, Melvin E. Wolfe; Rita A. Wolfe to James T. Wojdan; Linda S. Wojdan, $136,500.

• Vacant land Ketchum Road, Butzer Joint Revocable Trust 112612 Tr to John M. Kane; Stephanie A. Kane, $30,000.

• Vl Lenox Road, Elizabeth A. Buckley; Jane L. Buckley; Patricia K. Buckley; Edna G. Butzer to Jason Barker; Nicole Barker, $26,000.

• 3467 Rte 39, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Jamie Comilla; Justin Peters, $10,000.

CONCORD

• 6279 Genesee Road, Mario Giacobbe; Casey L. Obrien to Ralph Dailey, $42,001.

EDEN

• 7804 Bley Road, Kathleen A. Meyer; Timothy L. Meyer to Daniel J. Canfield, $375,000.

ELMA

• 61 Terrace Lane, Martin J. Berardi; Sarah B. Berardi to Matthew R. Bolles; Nichole M. Bolles, $405,000.

• 131 Rolling Grn, Bmg Property Holdings Inc; Milhap Capital Group LLC to Kelly S. Jankowski; Peter P. Jankowski, $297,500.

• 1 Old Mill Circle, Samantha Sharma; Yaman Sharma to Justin T. Ibowicz; Nicole M. Ibowicz; Katherine Ann Spoonley, $167,000.

• Vacant land Seneca St., Patricia Ann Idzik to Slv Services Inc, $54,375.

• Vacant land Seneca St., Patricia Ann Idzik to James Pusateri, $54,375.

• Vacant land Seneca St., Patricia Ann Idzik to Meyne David Robert Jr, $36,250.

EVANS

• 8404 Lake Shore Road, Louis B. Aliquo to Cynthia Dawidowicz; Frank D. Dawidowicz, $347,000.

• 9792 Shorecliff Road, Judith E. Blackwell; Kenneth E. Blackwell; Kenneth Earl Blackwell to James Kevin Farry, $240,000.

• 910 Lake St., Mei Qui Lin; Xiao Ning Lin to Craig M. Snyder; Cynthia D. Snyder, $207,000.

• 7136 Derby Road, Peter Michael Carey; Olga Est White; White Olga Marie Est to Bank of America NA, $176,464.

• 598 Adams Ave., Lb NY Construction Inc to Kenny C. George; Kristen R. George, $160,000.

GOWANDA

• 32 Park St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to James A. Wheat, $15,000.

• 36 Park St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to James A. Wheat, $8,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2040 Love Road, Anna R. Smith; Roger K. Smith to Jason M. Gallo; Jennifer N. Gallo, $470,000.

• 55 Castlewood Court, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Joy M. Evans, $427,850.

• 1600 Bronson Road, Mary Motyka; Mary M. Motyka; Ronald Motyka to Danielle Rayhill; Thomas Rayhill, $348,000.

• 11 River Oaks Drive, Jeffrey C. Conover; Marcia L. Conover to Karin A. Tupis; Paul C. Tupis, $340,000.

• 2965 Love Road, Christine D Decker Trust Tr to Lucy B. Church; Matthew Werth, $335,000.

• 139 Parkview Drive, Angelo F. Laduca; Barbara G. Laduca to Jundong Qiao; James P. Volker, $296,000.

• 1181 Ransom Road, Wendy Schwartz; Wendy L. Schwartz to Joga Singh, $235,000.

• 1927 Bruce Lane, Thomas M. Rayhill to Jennilee R. Carpenter; Matthew R. Carpenter, $194,000.

• Vacant land 1754 Grand Island Boulevard, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC, $30,000.

HAMBURG

• 6741 Boston State Road, Geoffrey J. Klass to Gregory G. Kraus; Pamela A. Kraus, $530,000.

• 3344 Cross Creek Way, Forbes Homes Inc to Dion R. Dawkins, $519,900.

• 73 Rovner Place, Jeffrey D. Coltoniak; Megan J. Coltoniak to Elizabeth A. Smith, $255,000.

• 1589 North Creek Road, Alex Coleman; Alex G. Coleman; John A. Coleman to Gregory S. Bonnett; Stephanie Bonnett, $253,000.

• 1429 Evergreen Drive, Mark H. Drollinger; Molly M. Hanzly to William Grochala, $245,000.

• 4414 Rushfford Drive, Joann Oddo to Mary Durward; Paul Durward, $223,000.

• 5477 Sterling Road, Louis Willis to Sean P. Murphy, $185,000.

• 236 George St., Darlene K. Marilla; John W. Marilla Jr. to Kelly Maureen Dever; William Clark Dever, $165,000.

• 31 Brenton Lane, Timothy M. Sawers to Tony Pedacchio, $153,700.

• 3353 Cross Creek Way, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $95,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 186 Roland Ave., Patricia L. Sawicki to Global Concepts Charter School, $160,000.

• 33 Stearns St., John P. Burns; Marie C. Burns to Jamie L. Gallagher; Michael P. Gallagher, $100,000.

• 116 Warsaw St., Jennifer Zybert; Justin Zybert to Jcp Holdings Group LLC, $75,500.

LANCASTER

• 78 Old Post Road, Daniel R. Franklin; Denise D. Franklin to Keith A. Smith, $350,000.

• 87 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to David H. Bain II; Erica M. Bain, $326,887.

• 16 Pineview Lane, Paul Santodonato to Maria P. Santodonato, $275,000.

• 34 Signal, Mariah Greiner to Andrea R. Desiderio; Russell A. Desiderio, $250,000.

• 36 Denton Dr Unit 3105, Laura D. Wild to Ann C. Mistretta; Louis A. Mistretta, $235,000.

• 66 Eastwood Parkway, Mary Louise Schulz to Maureen Szuniewicz, $181,900.

• 47 Stephens Court, Edward M. Frost; Linda S. Frost to Samuel Perry Eckert, $168,000.

• 524 Lake Ave., Kathryn A. Doruszewski; Jean H. Filipiak; Peter John Szulc to Robert E. Machnica; David M. Santoro; Rocco M. Santoro, $160,000.

• 161 Aurora St., Bungalow Series F Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Gregory C. Thur, $152,000.

• 42 Newell Ave., Robin Dmochowski; Susan Monahan to Melody A. Haaf, $135,106.

• 10 Weathersfield Lane, Vanderbilt Properties Inc to Kathleen Atti; Louis Atti, $85,000.

• 6218 Broadway, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Alice Damato, $14,000.

MARILLA

• S 1973 Four Rod Road, Clarence W. Gerhardt Jr.; Melody Gerhardt to Amanda L. Gerhardt; Evan M. Gerhardt, $300,000.

• 723 Townline Road, Gregory J. Gurbacki to Darlene A. Kuciel; Jeffrey J. Kuciel Sr., $285,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 13136 Steiner Road, Becky J. Fix; Paul J. Fix to Jason Fix; Molly M. Gabbey, $295,000.

• Vacant land Cedar St., Tammy Fox to Bonnie L. Kempisty; Richard F. Schie, $40,000.

• Vacant land Cedar St., Tammy Fox to Nancy A. Andrycha; Robert J. Andrycha, $38,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10631 Dewey, Ronald F. Kasper to Tanya Rueger; Zachary Rueger, $130,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 7695 Milestrip Road, Rurik C. Johnson to Jason H. Taylor, $580,000.

• 17 Pine Terrace, Woodstream Trail LLC to Caitlin Doll; Kevin Doll, $370,000.

• 25 Midway Drive, Brendan P. Cunningham to Giannina M. Trojanovic, $294,900.

• 270 Sunset Terrace, WNY Holdings Group LLC to Linda J. Kirt, $135,000.

SARDINIA

• 10320 Middle Road, Gary M. Fisher; Patricia A. Fisher to William G. Wurts, $174,900.

SPRINGVILLE

• 36 Hilltop Drive, Laura A. Jagow to Susan Marie Cudaback, $155,000.

• 179 Waverly St., Donald J. Bowser; Donald J. Bowser Jr.; Robert Geoge Bowser; Laurie Bowser Lawson; Malone Pamela A Bowser; Mcneil Karen J Bowser to Gary M. Fisher; Patricia M. Fisher, $145,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 149 Syracuse St., Karlene A. Keesler; Karlene A. Keesler-Lynch; Karlene Keesler-Lynch; Karlene A. Lynch; Bruce S. Zeftel to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $156,037.

TONAWANDA

• 190 Deerhurst Park Boulevard, Lmtelesco LLC to Jacquelyn M. Montemage; Thomas L. Montemage, $357,000.

• 1011 Englewood Ave., Matthew M. Sceusa to Carmen Garnet LLC, $246,250.

• 125 Hampton Parkway, Andrew Piatkowski to Courtney J. Walsh, $235,000.

• 380 Westgate Road, Regina M. Leccese to Patrick J. Odell, $208,000.

• 138 Blackstone Boulevard, Amy E. Skorupa; Joseph E. Skorupa to Donna M. Berdzik; Jeffrey D. Berdzik, $205,000.

• 1246 Colvin Boulevard, Angela L. Blersch; Andrea M. Loccke; Deborah L. Loccke; Johnathan T. Loccke to David Kelting; Melissa L. Kelting, $185,000.

• 263 Tremaine, Kristin M. Clamp; Russell W. Clamp to Jessica A. Kulak, $168,000.

• 343 Southwood Drive, Marianne M. Roberts; Mary Ann Roberts; Richard N. Roberts to Charles P. Faso; Lynn M. Faso, $162,500.

• 102 Eiseman Ave., Cr Dream LLC to Shawn M. Kaczmarek, $159,000.

• 160 Traverse Boulevard, Lori B. Engl; Mark N. Engl to Janet Marie Kay; Andrew John Robinson, $151,226.

• 1764 Colvin Boulevard, Benjamin Zona to Megan Carroll; Michael J. Carroll II, $146,000.

• 86 Courier Boulevard, Jacqueline A. Goldrick; Thomas F. Goldrick Jr. to Jordan L. Wishman, $142,500.

• 227 Kettering Drive, Brianna M. Hasfurter-Wall to Nick E. Gilewski, $138,000.

• 307 Paramount Parkway, Jennifer J. Matre to J Pro Homes LLC, $130,000.

• 255 Edgewood Ave., Susan M. Lankenau to Lea Gonzalez, $124,500.

• 59 Dale Drive, Charles P. Newhouse to Russell C. Badame, $110,000.

• 278 Dupont Ave., Charles Mckinivan II; Lynn Zieman Mckinivan to Terrence L. Carney Jr., $110,000.

• 2462 Colvin Boulevard, Carmen Wrzoz to James A. Pernick Jr.; Roseanne M. Pernick, $105,000.

• 1659 Colvin Boulevard, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to David Samuel Falletta, $101,500.

• 207 Hawthorne Ave., Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates&see; US Bank NA Tr to Properties Plus LLC, $99,391.

• 389 West Hazeltine Ave., Theresa A. Junn to Alexandria M. Chwalinski, $90,500.

• 90 North Ellwood Ave., Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba to Drym Management LLC, $75,000.

• 49 Fairfield Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Ma Real Estate Development Group LLC, $75,000.

• 137 Puritan Road, Dorothea E. Volkert; Richard K. Volkert to Andrew J. Thebeau; Rebecca M. Thebeau, $21,000.

• 3059 Delaware Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC, $7,000.

WALES

• 4488 Watters Road, Carol Ann Welshans; Thomas A. Welshans to James S. Okeefe, $150,000.

WEST SENECA

• 38 Vista Court, Joel Schmitz; Mandy Schmitz to Holly L. Williams; Matthew J. Williams, $332,500.

• 114 Camelot Drive, Michelle E. Wall to Eliana M. Cely, $321,500.

• 26 Hemlock Drive, Michael P. Gordon; Beth M. Prautzsch to Dawn L. Moyer; Matthew T. Moyer, $307,000.

• 54 Southridge Drive, Peter Cellitioci; Sara J. Cellitioci; Mary Jo Dunkle to Jason R. Scheuer; Katarina A. Scheuer, $213,297.

• 147 Rosewood Drive, Rebecca L. Blenski to Michael J. Farley, $210,000.

• 21 Westwood Drive, Konstantin Prosvirnin; Dmitry Radinsky to Timothy J. Pfohl; Andrew Powers; Cameron Pfohl Powers, $207,000.

• 41 Westview Drive, Debora M. Allen; Daryl M. Kocic; Michael S. Kocic; Linda A. Mccune; Durward C. Mclaughlin to Michael E. Doyle; Thomas D. Doyle, $191,882.

• 33 Cheryl Road, Highland Properties of Buffalo Inc to Joanne M. George, $174,000.

• 472 East&west Road, Morganne Holdings Inc to Sarah Bailey; Vincent A. Monteleone Jr., $172,780.

• 38 Nancycrest Lane, Alwin H. Odonnell; Joseph C. Odonnell; Nancy S. Odonnell to Jillian R. Allessi, $170,000.

• 69 Willowdale Drive, Ann L. Capriotto; Charles S. Denton Jr.; Michael V. Denton to Jane Klubek; Jason Klubek; John Klubek; Debra Kocieniewski, $152,000.

• 257 Ehinger Drive, Barbara Ann Burns to Craig R. Heisler, $147,000.

• 601 Center Road, Gary Szymanski to Philip Furgala, $144,000.

• 93 Iris Ave., Kevin A. Schmidt to Ryan M. Fiust-Klink, $140,000.

• 92 Norwood Drive, Louise E. Dalton to Leah M. Wacienga, $139,900.

• 111 Kelsey Drive, Holly Homesberger; Matthew Williams to Nathan J. Jablonski, $135,500.

• 262 East&west Road, George C. Danglis; George Danglis to Plantation Homes LLC, $81,000.

• 2276 Transit Road, Clara Nawotka; Ronald M. Nawotka; Russell J. Nawotka to John Franke; Amy Mccabe, $75,000.

• 2262 Berg Road, John W. Burckhalter; Laurie Mccarthy to John W. Burckhalter, $15,000.