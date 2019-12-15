Early morning shooting sends man to ECMC

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours Sunday on the city's East Side.

A 25-year-old man reportedly was shot around 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Genesee Street, between Michigan and Jefferson avenues.

He was driven by a civilian to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Police Department's confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.