DUBIEL, Myrtle (Bouquard)

Dubiel - Myrtle

(nee Bouquard)

December 8, 2019 of Sanborn formerly of Lake View, NY. Beloved wife of late James D. Dubiel; devoted mother of Thomas (late Karolyn) Miller, Wilma (Robert Plant) Zuch, and late Charles Miller; loving sister of Florence (late Howard) Walter and late Charlotte Eyers; also survived by nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.