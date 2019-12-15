DONOVAN, Timothy A. Sr.

DONOVAN - Timothy A. Sr.

Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 13, 2019. Devoted father of Michael (Linda), Douglas, Kathleen (Nathan), Laura (John), and the late Timothy (Roberta), Craig (Julie) and David; cherished grandfather of Tiffany (Justin), Kristie (Andrew), Emily (Joseph), Jake, Mackenzie, Samantha, Sydney, Michael, Mikaela, Nathan, Alexis, Sadie, Brigid and seven great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Donald and Jane Donovan; dear brother of Don (Lil), Terry (Lois) and the late Pat, Bill and Jim . Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home, (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main Street, near Harlem Rd., on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com