DOMAN, Elizabeth F.

Doman - Elizabeth F. "Betty" of West Seneca, NY. December 13, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Doman. Also survived by many dear and treasured friends. Friends may call at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY Sunday 4 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY. Monday, at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218 or to Covenant House, 460 West 91st Street, New York, NY 10036. Online condolences may be made at www.hoyfuneralhome.com