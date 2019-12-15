DIXON, Michael Joseph

DIXON - Michael Joseph December 4, 2019. Father of three, passed away in Rochester, NY at the age of 70. Mike was born on January 30, 1949 to William J. and Marcella A. Dixon. He was a multi-talented man who founded and owned a body shop, an ice cream stand and a sub shop. He worked as an ironworker for many years and also taught auto body repair at a vo-tech high school. Mike loved motorcycles, travel and building race cars with his friends. He is survived by his brothers Stephen of Johnson City, TN and William of Darien Center, NY; daughter Staci (Galen) Hedlund of Minneapolis, MN; sons Michael of Earleville, MD and Justin of Newark, DE; grandson Alexander Hedlund of Edinburgh, Scotland and granddaughters Jana Hedlund of Minneapolis, MN and Evelyn Dixon of Newark, DE, and nieces and nephews. Mike was loved and will be missed. A memorial dinner will be held on Friday, December 20th from 6 PM - 9 PM at Kiebzak's Restaurant, Sloane, NY.