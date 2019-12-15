DEAN, Dick

Dean, Dick. December 8, 2019 of Hamburg, NY. Loving husband of the late Joan Dean; dearest father of Debi (Ken) Rautenstrauch, Kathy (Gary) Hughes, and Dee (John) Neeley and the late Terri Dean. Cherished grandfather of Amy (Gary) Redmond, Rick Rautenstrauch, Deanna Hughes, Jim and Joe Neeley; great-grandfather of Nathan and Ryan Redmond; also survived by sister-in-law Dorie Fleischman and was predeceased by two siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to, Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Dick was a proud veteran of the United States Navy as an Aerographers Mate Petty Officer second class. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Orchard Heights Lilac Unit and his PMD for his special prescription of an evening Manhattan.