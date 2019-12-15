DAMICO, Pasquale S. "Pat"

Of South Buffalo, NY, December 9, 2019. Loving son of the late Salvatore and Fenizia (nee Orazi) Damico; brother of Dominic Damico, Anna L. (Kenneth) DeGeorge, Salvatore (Kathy), and Frank (Mary) Damico; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435.